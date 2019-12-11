Apple CEO Tim Cook has breakfast at Tiong Bahru hawker center

By Coconuts Singapore
Singapore architecture photographer Darren Soh with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Tiong Bahru. Photo: Darren Soh/Facebook
Singapore architecture photographer Darren Soh with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Tiong Bahru. Photo: Darren Soh/Facebook

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Singapore today and hung out with two of Singapore’s most popular photographers at the Tiong Bahru hawker center. 

A photo posted to Cook’s Twitter account showed them chatting over plates of local dishes like Chwee Kueh, or steamed rice cake with preserved radish. 

“Hello Singapore! Thanks to iPhone photographers Darren Soh (IG: darrensohphoto) and Aik Beng Chia (IG: aikbengchia) for sharing their love of Tiong Bahru’s rich heritage—and amazing food!” Cook tweeted. The 59-year-old flew into Singapore from Japan, where he visited the Apple store in Ginza. 

Both photographers are very close to the tech brand. Soh, an architectural photographer, won the company’s Shot On iPhone Challenge in February for a photo he took of residential flats in Potong Pasir using an iPhone XS Max, while street photographer Chia is known for hosting photography workshops at the Apple Orchard Road store.

Chia and Soh were both honored to be able to host Cook during his visit here. Among the things they chatted about was Singapore’s architectural history, Soh said.

Aik Beng Chia and I had the amazing opportunity of hosting Apple CEO Tim Cook at Tiong Bahru Market this morning for breakfast and a quick tour. I also managed to give Tim a quick rundown about the architectural history of the buildings in Tiong Bahru and of course we made photos together,” Soh wrote on Facebook. 

“For someone who has been a Mac user for the last twenty years and an iPhone user since the 3GS, this was a real honor and privilege for me.”

Soh said he could not think of a better place than Tiong Bahru, where pre-war residential buildings could show off to Cook some of Singapore’s distinctive architecture — except they’d have to squat down to get a better view as they had to stay under shelter due to the rain. 

Chia also posted a photo of him and Cook to Instagram.

Singapore street photographer Aik Beng Chia takes a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo: Aik Beng Chia/Instagram
Singapore street photographer Aik Beng Chia takes a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo: Aik Beng Chia/Instagram

Related:

David Beckham just got cooler eating Mee Goreng at Little India’s Tekka Market

Subscribe to The Coconuts Podcast

Leave a Reply

Coconuts TV
Our latest and greatest original videos
Subscribe on
Featured

12 travel hotspots in Manila, Tagaytay, Subic, and Clark to check out now

PRESENTED BY
MOST POPULAR
  • 1

    PMD rider injured after officer kicks him to ground near Bedok Reservoir (Video)

    A personal mobility device rider speeding along Bedok Reservoir Road...

  • 2

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has breakfast at Tiong Bahru hawker center

    Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Singapore today and hung out with two of...

  • 3

    Singapore DJ says no ‘preferential treatment’ at airport park despite improper footwear

    A Singaporean radio DJ called out for being allowed into an airport...

  • 4

    Singapore store rides banana art fame to hawk durians

    No, durian prices have not gone up A Singaporean durian seller is...

  • 5

    Huge chemical fire ravages Tuas waste facility, 130 firefighters dispatched

    About 130 firefighters were dispatched to battle a blaze this morning...