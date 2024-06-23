Coconuts

Eight-year-old girl shot in face by cousin after firearm discharges while he prepares to go hunting

Tragedy has struck a family outside of Alor Setar yesterday after an eight-year-old died after being shot in the face by her cousin.

The 15-year-old was handling a shot gun while preparing to go squirrel hunting when the firearm discharged.

Puteri Intan Sharini Mohd Hishamuddin was struck on the left side of her face at 11:00am while she was lying down, watching television. Both her uncle and cousin were at home at the time of the accident. The gun’s owner was the uncle’s 80-year-old father, The firearm had a valid license until next June.

Police have classified the case as murder, and both the 15-year-old cousin and uncle have been arrested.

While the body is currently at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for a post-mortem, the girl’s 26-year-old mother is reportedly inconsolable, telling The Star that she was supposed to take her to buy new school items today.

