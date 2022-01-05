Unhealthy smog greets Bangkok’s new year, nobody is surprised

Tickle in the throat? Red, weepy eyes? You may not have won the Omicron lottery but made the mistake of breathing in Bangkok today.

Air pollution has climbed back into the unhealthy zone just as people return to the office after the holidays. As of 11am, the city’s air pollution had hit an “unhealthy” 124 on IQAir’s index, a stark increase from the moderate-yellow of 82 of noon yesterday.

Pollution Control Department chief Attaphon Charoenchansa yesterday predicted that PM2.5 particulate pollution, the kind small enough to wreak havoc on heart and lungs, is expected to accumulate in the next five days. As per usual, he blamed not the polluters but the people, pegging the rise on weather conditions and upsurge in commuters.

The department has urged people to refrain from burning things in the open, drive sparingly, and monitor air pollution via government sites such as Air4Thai and Bangkok Air Quality. They will make you feel happier if not healthier: Despite applying a more generous interpretation of “healthy” pollution levels – such sites show Bangkok green across the board – exasperated citizens can tell otherwise by looking out their windows or at more accepted versions of reality.

Bangkok’s air pollution typically peaks in January and doesn’t ease until May.

Just last week, the capital city rose (sank?) to 14th place worldwide for cities with the worst air pollution, according the World Air Quality Index. The thick smog enveloping the metropolitan area is nothing new, as emissions from vehicles, factories, and farms continue to spew carbon monoxide and dioxide.